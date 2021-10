SIOUX CITY TO HAVE 150 AFGHAN REFUGEES RESETTLE HERE

SIOUX CITY IS EXPECTING TO HAVE 150 REFUGEES FROM AFGHANISTAN COMING TO TOWN TO LIVE AND WORK HERE.

BETHANY KOHOUTEK OF LUTHERAN SERVICES IN IOWA IS HELPING TO COORDINATE THE RESETTLEMENT HERE AND AROUND IOWA:

KOHOUTEK DOESN’T HAVE A SPECIFIC TIMETABLE AS TO HOW SOON THE REFUGEES WHO FLED THE WAR TORN COUNTRY WILL ARRIVE HERE.

SHE SAYS THEY ARE CURRENTLY BEING PROCESSED AND VETTED AT U.S. MILITARY BASES:

SHE EXPECTS HOUSING TO BE A MAJOR CHALLENGE THE NEWCOMERS WILL BE FACED WITH:

THERE ARE NUMEROUS JOB OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE ACROSS THE STATE, SO KOHOUTEK FEELS FINDING EMPLOYMENT WON’T BE A BIG ISSUE.

MERCEDES DIMAS OF THE MARY TREGLIA COMMUNITY HOUSE WILL BE HELPING THE REFUGEES WHEN THEY ARRIVE:

DIMAS IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS AND LINING UP LOCAL RESOURCES TO HELP THE AFGHANS WHEN THEY ARRIVE.

SHE SAYS THE FIRST ELEVEN COULD ARRIVE IN THE NEXT TWO OR THREE WEEKS:

FIND OUT MORE ONLINE AT LSIOWA DOT ORG/ RESETTLEMENT.