REYNOLDS SIGNS VACCINE MANDATE BILL INTO LAW

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED A BILL THAT OUTLINES HOW WORKERS MAY CLAIM A RELIGIOUS OR MEDICAL EXEMPTION FROM A PRIVATE EMPLOYER’S COVID VACCINATION MANDATE, WITHOUT A DOCTOR OR CLERIC SIGNING OFF ON THE DOCUMENT.

THE BILL PASSED THE HOUSE AND SENATE THURSDAY WITH BIPARTISAN SUPPORT AND SAYS WORKERS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT IF THEY’RE FIRED FOR FAILING TO GET VACCINATED.

SENATOR JASON SCHULTZ, A REPUBLICAN FROM SCHLESWIG, SAYS IT’S A PARTIAL ANSWER TO LOOMING FEDERAL VACCINATION MANDATES.

DEMOCRATS WHO VOTED FOR THE BILL SAID THEY DID SO TO ENSURE IOWANS WHO LOSE THEIR JOBS GET UNEMPLOYMENT.

BUT SENATOR TONY BISIGNANO, A DEMOCRAT FROM DES MOINES, VOTED FOR THE BILL, BUT ACCUSED REPUBLICANS OF TRYING TO BUY OFF IOWANS WHO DON’T WANT TO GET A COVID SHOT.

BUSINESS GROUPS SAY THE BILL PUTS IOWA BUSINESSES IN THE TERRIBLE POSITION OF TRYING TO FIGURE OUT IF THEY MUST FOLLOW STATE OR FEDERAL REGULATIONS WHEN IT COMES TO COVID VACCINATIONS AMONG EMPLOYEES.

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE STEVE HANSEN OF SIOUX CITY, SAYS REPUBLICANS HAD MONTHS TO CRAFT A BILL AND WOUND UP WITH A BILL THAT CREATES TOO MANY UNANSWERED QUESTIONS.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THIS IS A MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN PROTECTING IOWANS’ FREEDOMS AND THEIR ABILITIES TO MAKE HEALTHCARE DECISIONS BASED ON WHAT’S BEST FOR THEMSELVES AND THEIR FAMILIES.

SHE SAYS THIS LEGISLATION ALSO GIVES EMPLOYEES THE ASSURANCE THAT THEY WILL STILL RECEIVE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS DESPITE BEING FIRED FOR STANDING UP FOR THEIR BELIEFS.