IOWA PHEASANT HUNTING BEGINS SATURDAY

PHEASANT HUNTERS WILL HIT IOWA’S FORESTS AND FIELDS STARTING SATURDAY MORNING AT 8 O’CLOCK.

TODD BOGENSHUTZ WITH THE D-N-R IN BOONE, IS PREDICTING A BUSY MORNING:

HUNTS1 OC….YEAR AGO :12

BASED ON THE AGENCY’S ROADSIDE COUNTS, NORTHWEST IOWA LOOKS PARTICULARLY PROMISING FOR PHEASANT POPULATIONS THIS YEAR.

IOWA’S GROWING SEASONS ARE WRAPPING UP JUST AS HUNTING SEASON BEGINS, WHICH BOGENSHUTZ SAYS IS IDEAL.

HUNTS2 OC….PLACES TO HIDE :16

BOGENSHUTZ SAYS THERE ARE SOME KEY RULES TO ALWAYS FOLLOW DURING THE HUNT.

HUNTS3 OC….BE SAFE :16

WHEN HUNTING IN GROUPS, HE SAYS IT’S VITAL TO MAKE A PLAN AND FOLLOW IT. IOWA’S PHEASANT SEASON RUNS THROUGH JANUARY 10TH.