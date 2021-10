DURHAM KEYNOTES SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE MEETING

THE CONDITION OF THE TRI-STATE AREA’S ECONOMY WAS THE FOCUS OF THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE LUNCHEON IN DAKOTA DUNES FRIDAY.

IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND FINANCE AUTHORITY DIRECTOR DEBI DURHAM WAS ONE OF THREE KEYNOTE PANEL SPEAKERS.

THE SIOUX CITY NATIVE TALKED ABOUT IOWA’S ECONOMIC STRENGTHS:

DURHAM SHARED STATISTICS ABOUT IOWA’S POPULATION:

SOUTH DAKOTA AND NEBRASKA RANKED 1ST AND 2ND IN THE COUNTRY AND IOWA 4TH FOR THE QUICKEST RECOVERY FROM THE PANDEMIC ACCORDING TO WALLET HUB.

DURHAM WAS JOINED ON THE PANEL BY NEBRASKA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR ANTHONY GOINS AND SOUTH DAKOTA DEPUTY COMMISSIONER CHRIS SCHILKEN.