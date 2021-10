BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH 1ST RESPONDERS

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF SIOUX CITY TEAMED UP WITH EMERGENCY RESPONDERS FOR A HALLOWEEN PARTY AT THEIR NORTHSIDE FACILITY.

MARKETING DIRECTOR JETSKE WAURAN-CASTRO SAYS THEIR BIG AND LITTLES PUT ON COSTUMES FOR A FUN NIGHT WITH STAFF AND LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS:

SHE SAYS THERE’S ALSO A NEED FOR MORE MALE MENTORS TO PAIR UP WITH BOYS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA:

MEMBERS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AND SIOUX CITY POLICE ATTENDED THE EVENT AT 3650 GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD