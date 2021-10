IOWA LEGISLATURE APPROVES REDISTRICTING & ANTI VACCINE MANDATE MEASURE

THE IOWA SENATE HAS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED THE SECOND PLAN FOR REDRAWING THE BOUNDARIES FOR IOWA’S CONGRESSIONAL AND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS.

THE VOTE WAS 48-TO-ONE. SENATOR ROBY SMITH, A REPUBLICAN FROM DAVENPORT, LASHED OUT AT DEMOCRATS WHO’VE ACCUSED THE G-O-P OF PLANNING TO ABANDON THE NON-PARTISAN LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY’S MAPS AND DRAWING DISTRICTS TO FAVOR REPUBLICANS.

REDO4 OC……….AND RESPONSIBILITY.” :13

REPUBLICAN SENATOR KEN ROZENBOOM OF OSKALOOSA WAS THE ONLY SENATOR TO VOTE AGAINST THE PLAN.

THE HOUSE VOTED OVERWHELMINGLY TO PASS THE MEASURE LATER IN THE AFTERNOON.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING SHE WAS CONFIDENT IN HOW THE PROCESS PLAYED OUT JUST AS THE LAW INTENDED.

SHE BELIEVES THE NEW DISTRICTS WILL FAIRLY AND ACCURATELY REPRESENT THE CITIZENS OF IOWA FOR THE NEXT DECADE.

…………….

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSED A SECOND MEASURE IN THEIR SPECIAL SESSION THURSDAY.

IT CREATES A PROCESS BUSINESSES MUST FOLLOW TO ALLOW MEDICAL AND RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS FROM ANY COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATES. AND GUARANTEES THAT EMPLOYEES WHO ARE FIRED DUE TO THEIR DECISION NOT TO RECEIVE A COVID-19 VACCINE ARE ELIGIBLE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE.

THE BILL PASSED THE IOWA HOUSE WITH A VOTE OF 67-27.AND ALSO RECIVED BI-PARTISAN APPROVAL IN THE SENATE.

ALL STATE SENATORS AND HOUSE MEMBERS REPRESENTING SIOUX CITY VOTED FOR THE BILL.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL SIGN THE BILL AND ADDS THAT WHEN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ISSUES THE OSHA VACCINE MANDATE IN THE COMING DAYS,THE STATE WILL TAKE IMMEDIATE LEGAL ACTION.