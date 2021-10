FREEDOM MARCH SET FOR FRIDAY AFTERNOON

A MARCH TO PROTEST VACCINE MANDATES WILL TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

FREEDOM RALLY USA WILL BE SET UP ON THE CORNER OF 6TH AND JACKSON BEGINNING AT 2 P.M.TO PROTEST THE VACCINE MANDATE IMPOSED ON THE STAFF OF MERCYONE IN SIOUXLAND.

AT 4PM THE GROUP WILL MARCH DOWN 5TH STREET TO PIERCE AND THEN MARCH TO LARSEN PARK ON THE MISSOURI RIVER FOR A SHORT RALLY THAT WILL BEGIN AT 5PM.

LAST MONTH, PRESIDENT BIDEN STATED HE WAS GOING TO MANDATE ALL BUSINESSES WITH 100 OR MORE EMPLOYEES TO REQUIRE THEM TO BE FULLY VACCINATED OR FACE WEEKLY TESTING.