DQ BLIZZARD SALES HELP CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK

TODAY (THURSDAY) BUYING A BLIZZARD TREAT AT SIOUX CITY AND SGT. BLUFF DAIRY QUEENS HELPED OUT THE UNITYPOINT CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK.

ALLISON KJAR OF C-M-N UNITYPOINT SAYS MIRACLE TREAT DAY HELPS MANY LOCAL CHILDREN AND THEIR HOSPITAL CARE:

KJAR SAYS 24,000 CHILDREN ARE HELPED ANNUALLY BY CMN HOSPITALS AND CLINICS:

BRIANNA MADISON IS THE MOTHER OF ALEXANDRIA AND VICTORIA, TWIN GIRLS NOW THREE YEARS OLD WHO WERE HELPED BY THE CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK:

THE GIRLS AND THEIR MOM WERE TREATED TO DQ BLIZZARDS TODAY.

SINCE 1984, THE DAIRY QUEEN SYSTEM HAS RAISED MORE THAN $150 MILLION NATIONALLY FOR C-M-N.