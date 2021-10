NOEM SIGNS ANTI-MANDATE EXECUTIVE ORDER

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER TO PROTECT STATE EMPLOYEES FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN’S FEDERAL VACCINE MANDATES:

NOEM SAYS THE EXECUTIVE ORDER DOES NOT DEAL WITH PRIVATE BUSINESS WORKERS:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SOUTH DAKOTA WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ILLEGAL VACCINE MANDATES:

NOEM SAYS SHE IS TALKING WITH STATE LAWMAKERS ABOUT EXTENDING PROTECTIONS TO PRIVATE EMPLOYEES THROUGH LEGISLATION AS WELL.