MONSON ENDS SERVICE AS WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

UNLESS HE DECIDES TO RUN FOR OFFICE LATER, MARK MONSON HAS ENDED HIS LATEST RUN AS A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

MONSON WAS RE-APPOINTED TO THE BOARD IN LATE JANUARY OF THIS YEAR TO SERVE WHILE JEREMY TAYLOR TOOK TEMPORARY LEAVE TO SERVE WITH THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD IN THE MIDDLE EAST.

SUPERVISOR MATTHEW UNG, WHO PREVIOUSLY SERVED WITH MONSON AND NOMINATED HIM IN JANUARY, THANKED MONSON FOR HIS SERVICE AT TUESDAY’S MEETING:

MONSON JOKED WITH CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT THAT THERE WAS ONE BIT OF COUNTY BUSINESS HE WANTED TO FIND OUT ABOUT:

MONSON PREVIOUSLY SERVED THREE TERMS ON THE BOARD FROM 2004-16.

TAYLOR IS EXPECTED TO RETURN FOR THE NEXT BOARD MEETING.

