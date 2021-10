IOWA MULTI UNIT PROPERTY OWNERS FACE BIG TAX INCREASE

A BIG PROPERTY TAX INCREASE IS LOOMING FOR LANDLORDS AND OWNERS OF MULTI-UNIT RESIDENTIAL DWELLINGS IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS THE STATE OF IOWA’S EQUALIZATION ORDER WILL INCREASES PROPERTY TAXES ON THOSE TYPES OF PROPERTIES BY 22 PER CENT.

MCGOWAN SAYS THE ORDER IS ILL TIMED, COMING OUT OF A PANDEMIC AFTER LANDLORDS WERE RESTRICTED FROM COLLECTING PAST DUE RENTS:

A DEADLINE TO APPEAL THE TAX HIKE IS LEAVING LANDLORDS A SHORT TIME PERIOD TO APPEAL THE 22 PER CENT TAX INCREASE:

TO APPEAL TO THE SIOUX CITY ASSESSOR. GO TO HTTP://SIOUXCITYASSESSOR.COM AND CLICK ON THE ONLINE APPEAL PROGRAM TAB.

EMAILED SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ALSO ACCEPTED AT SCBOR@SIOUX-CITY.ORG.

TAXPAYERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO PROVIDING SUPPORTING INFORMATION FOR WITH THEIR PROTESTS, WHICH MAY INCLUDE INCOME AND EXPENSE INFORMATION.

