HY-VEE SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH HAWKEYE CAITLIN CLARK

Hy-Vee has signed a sports partnership with University of Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Clark is the first collegiate athlete that Hy-Vee selected to partner with under the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness policy.

Clark is a sophomore at the University of Iowa, who led the country in scoring and total assists last year as a freshman, earning the Dawn Staley Award for most outstanding collegiate guard in the country.

She was named Big 10 Freshman of the Year, as well as ESPN’s National Player of the Week — the first Big 10 freshman to earn this honor.

Clark stated that she will be involved with several upcoming health and wellness campaigns for Hy-Vee in addition to promoting some of her favorite go-to items at the grocer on social media.