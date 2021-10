CONSTRUCTION AND MAINTENANCE WORK IN AND AROUND GAVINS POINT DAM NEAR YANKTON IS WRAPPING UP FOR THE YEAR.

OPERATIONS MANAGER TOM CURRAN SAYS THEY HAD A BIG DRAINAGE PROJECT ON THE DOWNSTREAM SIDE OF THE DAM:

DAM16 OC…….ELECTRICAL WORK. :15

CURRAN SAYS THEY HAVE SOME ROAD WORK SCHEDULED FOR NEXT SPRING:

DAM17 OC….SPILLWAY BRIDGE. :25

CURRAN SAYS THEY HAVE AN ALMOST CONSTANT SCHEDULE TO MAINTAIN THE DAM THAT WAS FINISHED BACK IN 1956.

Jerry Oster WNAX