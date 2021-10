CARBON PIPELINE MEETINGS SET FOR SIOUX CITY & LE MARS

A SERIES OF MEETINGS REGARDING A PROPOSED CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE BY MIDWEST-BASED NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY LLC HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD.

LANDOWNERS IN 36 IOWA COUNTIES ARE AFFECTED BY THE PROJECT.WHICH IS PROPOSED TO SPAN 1,300 MILES ACROSS FIVE STATES, INCLUDING IOWA, ILLINOIS, MINNESOTA, NEBRASKA, AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

NAVIGATOR’S PIPELINE SYSTEM WOULD CAPTURE CARBON DIOXIDE AT LOCAL FACILITIES, CONVERT IT TO LIQUID FORM, AND TRANSFER THE LIQUEFIED CARBON DIOXIDE TO A

PERMANENT UNDERGROUND SEQUESTRATION SITE IN ILLINOIS.

THE SIOUX CITY MEETING IS SET FOR NOVEMBER 30TH AT 6 P.M. IN THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

A MEETING IN LE MARS TAKES PLACE ON NOVEMBER 29TH AT 6 P.M. IN THE LE MARS CONVENTION CENTER.

OTHER MEETINGS ARE LISTED BELOW:

Lyon County

· November 29, 2021 – noon – Forster Community Center, 404 First Ave., Rock Rapids

O’Brien County

· December 1, 2021 – noon – Crossroads Pavilion Event Center (Great Hall), 301 34th Ave., Sheldon

Osceola County

· December 1, 2021 – 6 p.m. – 9th Street Center, 418 Ninth St., Sibley

Dickinson County

· December 2, 2021 – noon – Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St., Spirit Lake

Emmet County

· December 2, 2021 – 6 p.m. – VFW Hall, 314 S. First St., Estherville

Clay County

· December 13, 2021 – noon – Clay County Regional Events Center, 800 W. 18th St., Spencer

Buena Vista County

· December 13, 2021 – 6 p.m. – Alta Community Center, 28 N. Lake St., Alta

Pocahontas County

· December 14, 2021 –noon – Rolfe Community Center, 319 Garfield St., Rolfe