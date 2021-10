WOODBURY DEPUTY HONORED WITH LIFE SAVING AWARD

A WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTY WAS PRESENTED A CITIZEN LIFE SAVER AWARD BY SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE IN A CEREMONY TUESDAY.

FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT PRESENTED THE AWARD TO SGT. DOUG BOETGER

FOR HIS ACTIONS ON JUNE 21ST AT A LOCAL PERKINS RESTAURANT:

BOETGER SAYS HE WAS SIMPLY PERFORMING HIS DUTY AS HE HAS BEEN TRAINED TO DO:

BOETGER SAYS EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRAINING IS PROVIDED TO ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT PERSONNEL, AND DEPUTIES ARE OFTEN THE 1ST RESPONDERS TO A RURAL LOCATION:

THE CEREMONY WAS HELD AT POLICE AND FIRE HEADQUARTERS.