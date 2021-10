WOODBURY COURTHOUSE TO BE OPEN FOR VOTING SATURDAY

THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND AUDITOR’S OFFICE WILL BE OPEN THIS SATURDAY FOR EARLY VOTING IN THE CITY COUNCIL AND SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS HE GOT APPROVAL FROM THE STATE TO OPEN:

GILL SAYS EARLY VOTING HAS BEEN AT A SLOWER PACE THIS YEAR, SO HE HOPES PEOPLE WHO MAY NOT BE ABLE TO CAST THEIR BALLOT DURING THE WORK WEEK WILL COME AND VOTE SATURDAY:

THE COURTHOUSE WILL BE OPEN OCTOBER 30TH FROM 8:00 A.M. UNTIL 4:30 P.M.

THIS INCLUDES ELIGIBLE VOTERS WHO CURRENTLY ARE NOT REGISTERED BUT CAN PROVE THEIR IDENTITY AND RESIDENCY THROUGH DOCUMENTATION OR HAVE A REGISTERED VOTER OF THE SAME PRECINCT ATTEST FOR THEM.