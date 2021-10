SPENCER IOWA MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A SPENCER, IOWA MAN IS IN JAIL CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER FOLLOWING A STABBING IN ROYAL, IOWA SUNDAY AFTERNOON.

MATTHEW YOUNG IS ALSO CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY AND GOING ARMED WITH INTENT.

THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF’SAYS YOUNG ALLEGEDLY STABBED 26-YEAR-OLD, CASSANDRA BICKING MULTIPLE TIMES AT A RESIDENCE IN ROYAL, IOWA AND THEN FLED THE SCENE.

BICKING WAS TAKEN TO THE SPENCER HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

YOUNG WAS LOCATED BY SPENCER POLICE NEAR HIS RESIDENCE AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. HE IS BEING HELD IN THE CLAY COUNTY JAIL.