SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIRES NEW FIRE CHIEF

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW FIRE CHIEF.

MAYOR ROD KOCH ANNOUNCED THAT TERRY JOHNSON IS THE CITY’S NEW FIRE CHIEF.

JOHNSON BRINGS OVER THIRTY YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN FIREFIGHTING AND RESCUE WORK IN NORTH CAROLINA, MISSISSIPPI, GEORGIA, AND MOST RECENTLY KANSAS.

HE HAS A BACHELOR OF SCIENCE DEGREE IN FIRE SERVICE MANAGEMENT AND A GRADUATE OF THE EXECUTIVE FIRE OFFICER PROGRAM FROM THE NATIONAL FIRE ACADEMY.

CHIEF JOHNSON WILL TAKE OVER FROM INTERIM FIRE CHIEF TIM KACENA, WHO HAS SERVED FOR THE LAST FEW MONTHS.