LE MARS DEALS WITH MAJOR WATER MAIN BREAK

LE MARS CITY WATER DEPARTMENT CREWS WORKED ALL DAY TUESDAY ON A MAJOR WATER MAIN BREAK THAT OCCURRED NEAR THE 100 BLOCK OF PLYMOUTH STREET SOUTHWEST.

A LE MARS POLICE OFFICER FIRST NOTICED THE WATER RUSHING DOWN THE STREET AT ABOUT 6:00 A.M. TUESDAY MORNING.

THE AMERICAN LEGION HALL HAD AT LEAST SIX INCHES OF WATER IN THE BASEMENT AS A RESULT OF THE WATER MAIN BREAK.

PLYMOUTH STREET, WHICH IS ALSO HIGHWAY 3, HAD THE EAST LANE OF TRAFFIC SHUT DOWN FROM 2ND AVENUE WEST TO 1ST AVENUE AS CITY CREWS WORKED ON THE WATER MAIN BREAK.