THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SAYS THE FIRST FEMALE ENLISTED INFANTRY SOLDIER HAS JOINED ITS RANKS.

PRIVATE FIRST CLASS TAYLOR PATTERSON OF ANKNEY RETURNED FROM BASIC TRAINING THE U-S ARMY OPENED COMBAT ARMS POSITIONS TO WOMEN IN JANUARY OF 2016.

PATTERSON WAS NOT THE FIRST FEMALE TO ENLIST AS IN THE INFANTRY IN THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD — BUT IS THE FIRST TO COMPLETE THE 22-WEEK TRAINING AT FORT BENNING, GEORGIA.

THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD HAS APPROXIMATELY NINE-THOUSAND MEMBERS.