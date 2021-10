GRASSLEY CALLS FOR RELIEF ON GAS PRICES

IOWANS ARE PAYING OVER A DOLLAR A GALLON MORE FOR GASOLINE NOW THAN THEY WERE A YEAR AGO, AND IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY BLAMES THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION:

GRASSLEY SAYS BIDEN HAS MADE CLEAR HE’S NOT A FRIEND OF DOMESTIC OIL PRODUCERS.

CRUDE OIL PRICES HAVE DOUBLED SINCE THE 2020 ELECTION AND GRASSLEY SAYS THE PRESIDENT IS SCRAMBLING TO BRING RELIEF TO CONSUMERS, BUT IS GOING ABOUT IT THE WRONG WAY:

HE SAYS THE PRESIDENT PLEADED WITH OPEC TO REDUCE PRICES AND TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AND OPEC TOLD BIDEN TO “GO POUND SAND.”

GRASSLEY SAYS HE’S INTRODUCED A BIPARTISAN BILL CALLED NOPEC (NO-PECK), WHICH STANDS FOR THE NO OIL PRODUCING AND EXPORTING CARTELS ACT TO COMBAT ANTI-COMPETITIVE PRACTICES BY THE FOREIGN OIL PRODUCERS WHO CONTROL 82-PERCENT OF THE WORLD’S OIL RESERVE:

GRASSLEY SAYS IF THE ADMINISTRATION INSISTS ON LIMITING DOMESTIC OIL PRODUCTION, THE U-S SHOULD AT LEAST HAVE THE TOOLS TO HOLD OPEC ACCOUNTABLE FOR ANTI-COMPETITIVE PRODUCTS AND CONDUCT.

TRIPLE-A-IOWA REPORTS GAS PRICES IN THE STATE ARE AVERAGING $3.15 A GALLON, UP FROM $2.02 A YEAR AGO. THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS $3.38.