SOUTH DAKOTA AREA CODE ALSO GOES TO TEN DIGIT DIALING

SOUTH DAKOTA’S 605 AREA CODE NOW HAS MANDATORY TEN DIGIT DIALING.

THE CHANGE WENT INTO EFFECT SUNDAY.

OFFICIALS MADE THE CHANGE SO A NATIONAL SUICIDE HOTLINE CAN BE SET-UP.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA AREA CODE IS ONE OF 82 IN THE COUNTRY THAT THE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION SAYS MUST MAKE THE CHANGE SO THAT PEOPLE DO NO INADVERTENTLY GET CONNECTED TO THE 988 NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE.

IF YOU LIVE IN THE 5-1-5 OR 3-1-9 AREA CODES IN IOWA, YOU MUST ALSO INCLUDE THE AREA CODE WHEN MAKING A LOCAL CALL BEGINNING SUNDAY.

THE F-C-C ORDERED THE CHANGE TO ENSURE CALLERS DON’T ACCIDENTALLY DIAL THE DESIGNATED THREE-DIGIT ABBREVIATED DIALING CODE OF 9-8-8 FOR THE NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE.