RICKETTS MAINTAINS ANTI-MANDATE STANCE ON VACCINES

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS IS AGAIN MAKING HIS POSITION CLEAR ON VACCINE MANDATES….HE DOESN’T SUPPORT THEM:

NOPE7 OC…FEEDING THEIR FAMILY. :14

RICKETTS IS AWARE THAT SOME HEALTH SYSTEMS ARE FIRING THEIR NURSES AND OTHER MEDICAL STAFF WHO ARE REFUSING TO BE VACCINATED.

HE INVITES THOSE FIRED WORKERS TO MOVE TO NEBRASKA:

NOPE8 OC……..NURSES FOR EXAMPLE. :12

RICKETTS SAYS HE FEELS TERRIBLE FOR WORKERS WHO HAVE TO MAKE THAT CHOICE.

HE SAYS IF OSHA ISSUES VACCINE MANDATE RULES LATER THIS WEEK AS IS EXPECTED, NEBRASKA WILL FIGHT WHAT HE CALLS A HUGE ABUSE OF FEDERAL POWER IN COURT.