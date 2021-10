PLENTY OF COVID VACCINE REMAINS AVAILABLE LOCALLY

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THE LOCAL VACCINE SUPPLY IS GOOD AND IS AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT WOODBURY COUNTY AT MEDICAL PROVIDERS OFFICES, PHARMACIES, AND THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT.

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL ARE NOW RECOMMENDING A BOOSTER FOR MANY PEOPLE VACCINATED WITH MODERNA AND JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINES.

THESE BOOSTERS CAN BEGIN IMMEDIATELY.

BOOSTERS FOR PFIZER VACCINE HAVE BEEN APPROVED FOR A FEW WEEKS NOW.

IT MUST BE AT LEAST 6 MONTHS SINCE A PERSON COMPLETED THEIR INITIAL SERIES OF MODERNA OR PFIZER VACCINE.

FOR JOHNSON & JOHNSON BOOSTERS, IT NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 2 MONTHS AFTER YOUR FIRST SHOT.

ADDITIONALLY, PEOPLE CAN RECEIVE A BOOSTER DOSE OF A VACCINE THAT IS DIFFERENT THAN THE BRAND OF THE PRIMARY SERIES FROM ALL THREE VACCINE BRANDS.