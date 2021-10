MISSING SUSPECT WHO JUMPED INTO MISSOURI RIVER REPORTED ALIVE

A MAN WHO AUTHORITIES SAY JUMPED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THE NIGHT OF SEPTEMBER 27TH IS ALIVE.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 46-YEAR-OLD JAMES DEAN IS WANTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS.

AUTHORITIES SAY DEAN WAS THE DRIVER OF A CAR THAT A DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTY ATTEMPTED TO PULL OVER THAT NIGHT FOR A MINOR TRAFFIC VIOLATION.

DEAN DROVE AWAY INTO SIOUX CITY, ENTERED A CONSTRUCTION ZONE ON LARSEN PARK ROAD. EXITED HIS VEHICLE AND ENTERED THE RIVER NEAR THE DANCE PAVILLION TO AVOID CAPTURE.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF OBTAINED INFORMATION THAT DEAN HID NEAR THE SHORELINE IN THE DARKNESS AS BOATS AND DRONES SEARCHED FOR HIM, AND THEN LATER LEFT A NOTE AT A RESIDENCE SAYING HE WAS ALIVE.

HE WAS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN COURT THE FOLLOWING DAY.

DEAN REMAINS AT LARGE AND IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE WITH A MEDIUM BUILD AND DARK HAIR.