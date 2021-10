LOCAL REDISTRICTING AWAITS IOWA LAWMAKER DECISION ON STATE PLAN

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WILL CONVENE TO VOTE THURSDAY ON THE SECOND REDISTRICTING PLAN BY THE NON-PARTISAN LEGISLATIVE SERVICES AGENCY.

STATE LAW DOES NOT ALLOW LAWMAKERS TO AMEND THIS SECOND PLAN, COVERING CONGRESSIONAL AND STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS LOCAL REDISTRICTING MUST WAIT UNTIL THE IOWA LEGISLATURE AGREES TO A PLAN:

GILL SAYS TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR THE CITY AND COUNTY TO COMPLETE LOCAL REDISTRICTING:

GILL SAYS SOME CITY VOTING DISTRICTS WILL LIKELY CHANGE:

ONE CHANGE THAT WON’T TAKE PLACE IS THE STATE LEGISLATIVE LINE THAT SEPARATES DIMMITT HALL FROM THE REST OF MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.

DESPITE LOBBYING BY STUDENTS, FACULTY AND LOCAL STATE LEGISLATORS, THE TWO SIDES OF THE CAMPUS WILL LIKELY REMAIN IN DIFFERENT VOTING DISTRICTS.