HY-VEE STORE SETS ICE CREAM SANDWICH WORLD RECORD

THE HY-VEE STORE IN PLATTSMOUTH, NEBRASKA SET A WORLD RECORD FRIDAY BY CREATED CREATED THE LARGEST ICE CREAM SANDWICH IN HISTORY.

THE RECORD KICKED OFF HY-VEE’S COMMITMENT TO DONATE 5 MILLION MEALS TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED ACROSS THE MIDWEST THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

THE ICE CREAM SANDWICH WEIGHED IN AT 2,960 POUNDS.

AFTER IT WAS CERTIFIED BY A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ADJUDICATOR WHO WAS ON-SITE, THE ICE CREAM SANDWICH WAS DIVIDED UP AND DONATED TO THE FOOD BANK OF LINCOLN AND FOOD BANK FOR THE HEARTLAND.

IT TOOK 30 HY-VEE EMPLOYEES FIVE HOURS TO CREATE THE RECORD-BREAKING TREAT, WHICH WAS ASSEMBLED WITH 32 2-FOOT BY 3-FOOT COOKIES AND 182 14-POUND CYLINDERS OF ICE CREAM INTO A SANDWICH THAT MEASURED 35 FEET LONG, 4 FEET WIDE AND 11 INCHES HIGH.