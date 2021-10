GRANDVIEW PARK WILL BE CLOSED TO TO MOTOR VEHICLES ON TUESDAY.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT SAYS VEHICLE ENTRANCES ON STONE PARK BOULEVARD AND 24TH STREET WILL BE USED FOR CONSTRUCTION TRAFFIC ONLY.

DURING THIS CLOSURE THE PARK WILL REMAIN OPEN TO PEDESTRIANS.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW THE CITY’S CONTRACTOR TO BEGIN POURING THE BASES FOR THE NEW WATER TANKS AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

THE CLOSURE WILL BE IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING.

