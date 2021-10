DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL EXPANSION DELAYED BY COUNTY COMMISSION

THE PROPOSED DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL EXPANSION HAS BEEN DELAYED BY A VOTE FROM COUNTY COMMISSIONERS THAT COUNTERS A VOTE THAT PREVIOUSLY APPROVED THE 11-MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT.

DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF CHRIS KLEINBERG DOESN’T UNDERSTAND THE DECISION BY THE COMMISSION TO REJECT HIRING A CONSTRUCTION MANAGER FOR THE PROJECT LAST WEEK:

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS IN EFFECT SUBSIDIZING THE LOAN TO BUILD THE EXPANSION BY AGREEING TO A CONTRACT TO HOUSE FEDERAL PRISONERS THERE.

JANET GILL CHAIRS THE COUNTY COMMISSION AND SAYS THEY ARE DOING THEIR DUTY FOR THE TAXPAYERS:

THE FEDERAL CONTRACT UPS THE PER DIEM FOR EACH INMATE FROM $60 A DAY TO $80 AND THEN $150 A DAY AFTER THE PROJECT IS FINISHED.

KLEINBERG SAYS THOSE CONTRACTS HAVE ALREADY BEEN SIGNED AND APPROVED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSION AND COULD RESULT IN THE COUNTY BEING SUED FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT:

GILL SAYS THE FEDERAL CONTRACT HAS AN OUT CLAUSE.

SHERIFF KLEINBERG SPOKE AT LENGTH LAST WEEK TO THE COMMISSION AND CALLED FOR THE RESIGNATION OF THOSE WHO WANT TO BACK OUT OF THE AGREEMENT:

GILL WAS NOT AT THE MEETING LAST MONDAY BECAUSE OF A DEATH IN HER FAMILY:

WHEN COMPLETED, THE ADDITION TO THE EXISTING JAIL WOULD HOUSE APPROXIMATELY 115 FEDERAL INMATES.

GILL SAYS THE COMMISSION ISN’T AGAINST THE PROJECT, BUT WANTS TO MAKE SURE IT WON’T COST THE COUNTY TAXPAYERS MONEY.