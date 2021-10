VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUPERIOR, NEBRASKA SHOOTING

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE TWO VICTIMS WHO WERE KILLED IN A SHOOTING THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT AGREX INC. IN THE TOWN OF SUPERIOR.

60-YEAR-OLD SANDRA NELSON OF FORMOSO, KANSAS WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE OF THE INCIDENT.

53-YEAR-OLD DARIN KOEPKE OF HADAR, NEBRASKA WAS FLOWN TO A LINCOLN HOSPITAL WHERE HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

A THIRD VICTIM WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A HOSPITAL IN SUPERIOR.

AN AGREX EMPLOYEE WHO RETRIEVED A SHOTGUN FROM AN OFFICE AND RETURNED FIRE, RESULTING IN THE DEATH OF THE SUSPECT, 61-YEAR-OLD MAX HOSKINSON OF SUPERIOR.

THE NEBRASKA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE SAYS NO CHARGES ARE ANTICIPATED AGAINST THAT EMPLOYEE WHO RETURNED FIRE TO PROTECT HIMSELF AND OTHER INNOCENT PEOPLE PRESENT AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT.