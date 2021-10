ONE PERSON IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING STORE ROBBERY

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING AN ARMED ROBBERY AT A SIOUX CITY CONVENIENCE STORE FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

19-YEAR-OLD JADEN CLINE IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY.

POLICE SAY CLINE ENTERED THE K & K QUICK CORNER STORE AT 14TH AND COURT AROUND 1:45 P.M. AND DEMANDED MONEY.

CLINE ALLEGEDLY THREATENED THE CLERK BY IMPLYING HE HAD A GUN, AND THEN STOLE MONEY AND TOBACCO PRODUCTS AND FLED THE STORE.

SEVERAL WITNESSES TOLD POLICE CLINE WENT INTO A HOUSE NEXT TO THE STORE..

POLICE OBTAINED A SEARCH WARRANT AND ARRESTED CLINE.

HE’S BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.ON $5000 BOND.

Updated 11:55 p.m. 10/22/21