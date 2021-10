NEBRASKA HAS LOWEST UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN U.S. HISTORY

NEBRASKA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HAD DROPPED TO 2.0%, THE LOWEST RECORDED RATE IN STATE HISTORY.

IT’S ALSO TIED FOR THE LOWEST MONTHLY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE EVER RECORDED FOR ANY STATE.

NEBRASKA’S LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE IS 68.4%.

THAT IS 3RD IN THE NATION BEHIND NORTH AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE CORNHUSKER STATE’S EMPLOYMENT-TO-POPULATION RATIO IS 67%, WHICH IS FIRST IN THE NATION.

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FELL TO FOUR PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER, DOWN FROM FOUR-POINT-ONE PERCENT IN AUGUST.

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS THE UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS IN SEPTEMBER DROPPED MORE THAN 68 PERCENT COMPARED TO ONE YEAR AGO, AND IT IS THE SECOND-LOWEST MONTHLY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS IOWA HAS SEEN OVER THE PAST 20 YEARS.

THE U-S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FELL TO FOUR-POINT-EIGHT PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER.