GILL SAYS IOWA VOTING CHANGES MAY HINDER ELECTION TURNOUT

MANY WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN COMPLAINING ABOUT THE EARLY DEADLINE TO FILE FOR ABSENTEE VOTING FOR THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER 2ND CITY COUNCIL AND SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION.

THAT DEADLINE WAS OCTOBER 18TH, BUT WOODBURY COUNTY ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER PAT GILL SAYS YOU MAY STILL VOTE EARLY BY COMING TO THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE:

GILL FEARS A MUCH LOWER VOTER TURNOUT THIS ELECTION BECAUSE OF THE STATE CHANGES:

GILL SAYS SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE CALLED HIS OFFICE, CONFUSED AND UPSET ABOUT THE STATE RULE CHANGES FOR THIS ELECTION.

GILL SAYS THERE IS ALSO A CURBSIDE VOTING OPTION FOR THOSE WHO CAN GET A RIDE:

ALL OF THE LOCAL POLLING PLACES WILL BE OPEN ON ELECTION DAY.