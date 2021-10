DASCHLE CONCERNED ABOUT U.S. POLITICAL DISCORD

FORMER SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR TOM DASCHLE IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE POLITICAL DIRECTION OF THE COUNTRY AND THREATS TO DEMOCRACY:

DASCHLE4 OC………JUST AN OPTION. :23

DASCHLE SAYS CONGRESS IS A BIG PART OF THE PROBLEM:

DASCHLE5 OC…….SEE IT TODAY. :23

DASCHLE SAYS TWO THINGS IN PARTICULAR HAVE CHANGED FOR THE WORSE SINCE HE LEFT THE SENATE IN 2005;

DASCHLE6 OC…ISSUES OF THE DAY. :22

DASCHLE, A DEMOCRAT, WAS ELECTED TO THE US HOUSE IN 1978, THEN TO THE SENATE IN 1986 WHERE HE SERVED AS BOTH MINORITY AND MAJORITY LEADER.

HE WAS DEFEATED BY REPUBLICAN JOHN THUNE IN 2004.

Jerry Oster WNAX