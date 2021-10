SEVERAL PEOPLE SHOT AT SUPERIOR NEBRASKA GRAIN ELEVATOR

MULTIPLE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SHOT AT A WORKPLACE IN SUPERIOR, NEBRASKA NEAR THE KANSAS BORDER.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 2 P.M. THURSDAY AT THE AGREX ELEVATOR IN SUPERIOR.

UPON ARRIVAL, AUTHORITIES FOUND ONE DECEASED INDIVIDUAL AND MULTIPLE OTHER VICTIMS. THE REPORTED SHOOTER WAS ALSO SHOT BY AN EMPLOYEE IN SELF DEFENSE.

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFIED THE SHOOTER AS 61-YEAR-OLD MAX HOSKINSON OF SUPERIOR, WHOSE EMPLOYMENT WITH AGREX HAD BEEN TERMINATED EARLIER IN THE DAY.

HOSKINSON RETURNED TO AGREX WITH A HANDGUN AND OPENED FIRE, STRIKING THREE INDIVIDUALS.

AN EMPLOYEE THEN RETRIEVED A SHOTGUN FROM AN OFFICE AND RETURNED FIRE, STRIKING HOSKINSON.

ONE OF THE VICTIMS SHOT BY HOSKINSON WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE, A SECOND VICTIM IS HOSPITALIZED IN LINCOLN WITH LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

THE THIRD VICTIM WAS BEEN TREATED AND RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL IN SUPERIOR.

HOSKINSON WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL IN SUPERIOR AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD FROM HIS INJURIES.