NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY

IF YOU HAVE SOME EXPIRED OR UNUSED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS TAKING UP SPACE IN YOUR MEDICINE CABINET, YOU HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO DISPOSE OF THEM SATURDAY.

OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. AT FIVE LOCATIONS:

THOSE ARE THE HY-VEES ON GORDON DRIVE AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD, NOT AT THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL.

NO QUESTIONS WILL BE ASKED OF THOSE WHO DROP OFF THE UNWANTED PILLS:

DURING THE LAST NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK, THE DEPARTMENT COLLECTED OVER 260 POUNDS OF MEDICATION FOR DISPOSAL.

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE THE SATURDAY EVENT, YOU MAY DROP OFF UNWANTED PILLS ANYTIME IN THE FRONT LOBBY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS.