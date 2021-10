NATHAN ROGERS CHARGED WITH TWO FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY COUNTS

A FORMER SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT COACH IS NOW FACING FEDERAL CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES.

26-YEAR-OLD NATHAN ROGERS IS CHARGED IN A TWO-COUNT INDICTMENT FOR PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND RECEIPT OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY.

COUNT ONE CARRIES A MAXIMUM PENALTY OF 30 YEARS’ IMPRISONMENT AND COUNT TWO 20 YEARS.

ROGERS WAS PREVIOUSLY CHARGED IN DAKOTA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING TWO TEENAGE GIRLS.

THOSE CASES HAVE BEEN COMBINED INTO ONE TRIAL ON FEBRUARY 9TH IN DAKOTA COUNTY.

THE SECOND ALLEGED ASSAULT VICTIM TOLD POLICE ROGERS HAD SEX WITH HER ON NUMEROUS TIMES WHEN SHE WAS 15 AND 16 YEARS OLD FROM OCTOBER 2020 THROUGH THIS PAST FEBRUARY.

SHE CLAIMS ROGERS TOOK VIDEOS OF THE ENCOUNTERS ON HIS CELL PHONE AND THEY EXCHANGED NUDE PHOTOS.

THAT TIME FRAME IS THE SAME TIME PERIOD REFERRED TO IN THE NEW FEDERAL INDICTMENT.