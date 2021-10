IOWA CHILD COVID VACCINE SHIPMENTS EXPECTED SOON

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA IS SCHEDULED TO RECEIVE ITS FIRST SHIPMENT OF COVID-19 VACCINES FOR YOUNGER CHILDREN SOMETIME THIS WEEK.

THE DOSAGE LEVEL WILL BE DIFFERENT FOR KIDS BETWEEN THE AGES OF FIVE AND 11 THAN IT HAS BEEN FOR ADULTS.

KIDSHOT1 OC….PHARMACIES :04

IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS, THE F-D-A AND C-D-C ARE EXPECTED TO APPROVE GIVING PFIZER’S COVID-19 VACCINE TO CHILDREN WHO’RE FIVE THROUGH 11 YEARS OF AGE.

REYNOLDS IS MAKING IT CLEAR SHE WILL OPPOSE VACCINE MANDATES IN IOWA ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS.

KIDSHOT2 OC….VARIANT :11

BUT REYNOLDS SAYS PARENTS SHOULD MAKE THE DECISION ABOUT WHETHER THEIR CHILDREN GET A COVID SHOT.

KIDSHOT3 OC….CHILDREN :20

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE OPPOSES EMPLOYMENT-RELATED VACCINE MANDATES FOR ADULTS AND MAY JOIN A LAWSUIT CHALLENGING PRESIDENT BIDEN’S ORDER, ONCE THE RULE-MAKING IS DONE TO REQUIRE VACCINATIONS IN THE MILITARY, THE HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY AND IN PRIVATE COMPANIES WITH MORE THAN 99 EMPLOYEES.

KIDSHOT4 OC….THEY SHOULD :16

THAT LATEST INFORMATION SHOWS TWO-THIRDS OF IOWA ADULTS ARE FULLY VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19.

AMONG IOWA TEENAGERS, 45 PERCENT OF 16 AND 17 YEAR OLDS ARE VACCINATED AND 39 PERCENT OF IOWA KIDS BETWEEN THE AGES OF 12 AND 15 ARE VACCINATED.