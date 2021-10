GUTIERREZ TRIAL DELAYED UNTIL DECEMBER

THE TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY WOMAN ACCUSED OF DRIVING THE GETAWAY CAR IN A DEADLY NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOOTING HAS BEEN DELAYED UNTIL DECEMBER.

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD LILIANA GUTIERREZ WAS SCHEDULED TO FACE A JURY ON OCTOBER 26TH, BUT THE CASE WILL NOW BEGIN DECEMBER 7TH.

PROSECUTORS SAY THREE MEN FIRED MORE THAN TWO DOZEN SHOTS INTO A HOME DURING A NEW YEAR’S PARTY, KILLING 18-YEAR-OLD MIA KRITIS AND WOUNDING THREE OTHERS.

POLICE SAID GUTIERREZ DROVE THE SHOOTERS TO AND FROM THE HOME.

SHE’S CHARGED WITH INTIMIDATION WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON AND RECKLESS USE OF A FIREARM.

THE THREE SHOOTING SUSPECTS PLEADED GUILTY TO SECOND-DEGREE MURDER.