FATAL CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN & STATE PATROL CAR NEAR WALTHILL

ONE WOMAN IS DEAD AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL VEHICLE EARLY THURSDAY NEAR WALTHILL.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS AN INVESTIGATOR WAS ON DUTY DRIVING SOUTHBOUND ON HIGHWAY 77 JUST AFTER 5 A.M. IN AN UNMARKED PATROL VEHICLE WHEN THE PEDESTRIAN WAS STRUCK WHILE WALKING ABOUT ONE MILE NORTH OF WALTHILL.

THE INVESTIGATOR IMMEDIATELY CALLED PARAMEDICS WITH MACY RESCUE RESPONDING BUT THE ADULT WOMAN WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATION SHOWS THAT THE WOMAN LEFT A RURAL HOME ON THE EAST SIDE OF HIGHWAY 77, CROSSED THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND WAS WALKING IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANE AT THE TIME OF THE COLLISION.

THE PATROL HAS ASKED THE THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TO INVESTIGATE THE CRASH WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF THE LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.