BENEFACTOR DONATES $830,000 TO HELP BUENA VISTA STUDENTS

AN ANONYMOUS BENEFACTOR HAS GIVEN BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY MORE THAN $830,000 TO BE USED TO HELP ECONOMICALLY-DISADVANTAGED STUDENTS FROM THE MIDWEST REDUCE STUDENT LOANS THROUGHOUT THE NEXT FOUR YEARS.

THE GRANT COULD IMPACT AS MANY AS 320 BVU STUDENTS, OR 80 PER YEAR, ALLOWING THEM TO EARN THEIR BACHELOR’S DEGREE WITH LESS STUDENT DEBT.

STUDENTS ENTERING THEIR JUNIOR AND SENIOR YEARS AT B-V-U NEXT FALL ARE THE FOCUS OF THE FIRST YEAR OF THE PROGRAM, WITH SUBSEQUENT GROUPS OF JUNIORS AND SENIORS BENEFITING IN THE FOLLOWING THREE YEARS.

THOSE QUALIFYING FOR THE GRANT WILL HAVE EITHER IMPROVED THEIR ACADEMIC PERFORMANCE THIS YEAR AT A MINIMUM GRADE POINT OF 2.75 OR HAVE MAINTAINED A 3.5 GPA OR HIGHER.

GRANT FUNDS WOULD BE APPLIED TO FINANCIAL AID PACKAGES TO REPLACE STUDENT LOANS.

STUDENTS WHO EARN THE AWARD MUST HAVE A HOME ADDRESS IN THE TRI-STATE REGION OR MINNESOTA, ILLINOIS, NORTH DAKOTA, MISSOURI, KANSAS, OR WISCONSIN.