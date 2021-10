ARREST MADE FOLLOWING SHOTS FIRED ON DOUGLAS STREET

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY NO CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN A SHOOTING INVOLVING PEOPLE IN TWO VEHICLES WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET.

OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS ALL OF THOSE INVOLVED HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED:

DUTLER5 OC…….POINT IN TIME. :20

DUTLER SAYS ONE OF THE PEOPLE INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING, 18-YEAR-OLD JORDAN HILLS OF SIOUX CITY, WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY ON OTHER CHARGES:

DUTLER6 OC………TO DO SO. :26

JORDAN HILLS IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER MARIJUANA AND POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND A DRUG TAX STAMP VIOLATION.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.