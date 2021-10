STEVE KING’S BOOK EXPLAINS POLITICAL DOWNFALL IN U.S. HOUSE

FORMER IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING HAS PUBLISHED A BOOK THAT NAMES AND BLAMES SOME FELLOW REPUBLICANS FOR WHAT KING CALLS A MASSIVE CONSPIRACY TO END HIS POLITICAL CAREER.

BK1 OC….THEY DID THIS :10

KING, WHO IS 72, SAYS THINGS “STARTED TO MELT DOWN” FOR HIM POLITICALLY JUST BEFORE THE 2018 ELECTION WHEN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL AND OTHERS CRITICIZED HIM FOR MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF A EUROPEAN POLITICAL PARTY ASSOCIATED WITH THE NEO-NAZI MOVEMENT.

IN EARLY 2019, HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER KEVIN MCCARTHY SAID THE G-O-P WOULD NOT TOLERATE KING’S REMARKS ABOUT WHITE SUPREMACY AND KING WAS REMOVED FROM HOUSE COMMITTEES.

IN THE BOOK, KING ACCUSES MCCARTHY OF BLOCKING STEPS THAT COULD HAVE LED TO KING REGAINING THOSE COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS.

BK2 OC….NEED TO KNOW :08

KING ENDORSED TED CRUZ BEFORE THE 2016 IOWA CAUCUSES AND ADMITS THERE WAS A POLITICAL COST ONCE TRUMP WON.

TRUMP DID NOT ACKNOWLEDGE KING PUBLICLY IN 2018 OR WHEN KING FACED A G-O-P PRIMARY OPPONENT IN 2020.

BKK3 OC….TRUMP :08

A SPOKESMAN FOR GOVERNOR REYNOLDS DECLINED TO COMMENT.

FEENSTRA FINISHED 10 POINTS AHEAD OF KING IN A FIVE PERSON G-O-P PRIMARY AND WON THE FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT LAST NOVEMBER WITH 62 PERCENT OF THE VOTE.

THE TITLE OF THE BOOK IS CALLED “WALKING THROUGH THE FIRE” AND KING SAYS IT’S PARTLY WRITTEN SO HIS EIGHT GRANDCHILDREN CAN READ HIS OWN WORDS RATHER THAN THE 41 PAGES ABOUT HIM ON WIKIPEDIA.

BK4 OC….TOGETHER :15

THE BOOK CAN BE PURCHASED ONLINE AT STEVEKING.COM AND KING SAYS HIS PUBLISHER WILL RELEASE IT NATIONALLY IN A FEW WEEKS.

RADIO IOWA