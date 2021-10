SOME NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS WANT ANOTHER SPECIAL SESSION

SOME MEMBERS OF THE NEBRASKA STATE SENATE ARE SEEKING A SPECIAL SESSION TO DISCUSS VACCINATION MANDATES.

TWENTY-SIX SENATORS SAY THEY SUPPORT A SPECIAL SESSION.

SUPPORTERS OF THE SPECIAL LEGISLATIVE SESSION WANT FELLOW LAWMAKERS TO APPROVE A MEASURE BANNING GOVERNMENT AND EDUCATIONAL ENTITIES IN NEBRASKA FROM IMPLEMENTING COVID-19 VACCINE REQUIREMENTS.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAID LAST WEEK HE WOULD CALL A SPECIAL SESSION IF HE KNEW OF 33 STATE SENATORS WHO WOULD VOTE TO BAN VACCINE MANDATES.