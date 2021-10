POLICE INVESTIGATE DOUGLAS STREET SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN INCIDENT WHERE SEVERAL SHOTS WERE FIRED IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET AROUND 3 P.M.

POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE INCIDENT APPARENTLY STARTED AS A DISPUTE BETWEEN PEOPLE IN TWO DIFFERENT VEHICLES:

POLICE RECOVERED SEVERAL SHELL CASINGS AT THE SCENE:

POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THE OTHER CAR, REPORTED TO BE A MAROON OR RED CHEVY IMPALA WITH MINNESOTA PLATES WITH TWO BLACK MALE SUSPECTS INSIDE.

Photo courtesy CBS-14