MRHD AWARDS OVER ONE MILLION DOLLARS IN NEW GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT HAS AWARDED GRANTS TOTALING $1,008,961 TO 20 WOODBURY COUNTY NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES

THE GRANTS RANGE FROM $12,500 TO $136,500,

WEDNESDAY’S DISTRIBUTIONS BRING MRHD’S TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS TO WOODBURY COUNTY NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES TO MORE THAN $44 MILLION SINCE 1994.

MRHD HOLDS THE LICENSE TO CONDUCT GAMING IN WOODBURY COUNTY WHILE THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO OF SIOUX CITY HAS THE LICENSE TO OPERATE THE GAMING.

GRANTS WERE AWARDED IN FIVE CATEGORIES: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT AND TOURISM; HUMAN SERVICES AND HEALTH SERVICES; CIVIC, PUBLIC, PATRIOTIC, CHARITABLE & RELIGIOUS; LEISURE, CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL; AND EDUCATION.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT, TOURISM: $165,820

• WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, BUILD A TRAINING FACILITY $101,070

• HESSE FOUNDATION, INSTALL FLAME RETARDANT WALL PADDING AT LONG LINES AUDITORIUM $26,000

• SIOUX CITY REGIONAL CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU, MARKETING PLAN IMPLEMENTATION $25,000

• OLD 20 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, NEW CUSHING SIGN ON HWY 20 $13,750

HUMAN SERVICES, HEALTH SERVICES: $403,402

• CORRECTIONVILLE EMERGENCY RESPONDERS, NEW AMBULANCE $136,500

• SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY SOUP KITCHEN, MOVE SOUP KITCHEN TO NEW LOCATION $100,000

• BOYS & GIRLS HOME OF SIOUX CITY, KITCHEN EQUIPMENT AND A VAN $70,000

• CRITTENTON CENTER, REMODEL NEW THERAPEUTIC HOME $70,000

• SPECIAL TROOPERS ADAPTIVE RIDING SCHOOL, KUBOTA TRACTOR WITH LOADER $26,902

CIVIC, PUBLIC, PATRIOTIC, CHARITABLE, RELIGIOUS: $117,678

• MIRACLE LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY, PHASE 5 COURTS AND SWING INSTALLATIONS $50,000

• CITY OF MOVILLE, NEW POLICE DEPARTMENT VEHICLE $35,539

• FAITH UNITED PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, ASBESTOS FLOOR REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT $32,139

LEISURE, CULTURAL, HISTORICAL: $120,246

• CLARA LATHAM MEMORIAL PARK, OVERHAUL PARK GROUNDS AND FACILITIES $45,408

• URBAN NATIVE CENTER, INFRASTRUCTURE AND SAFETY PROJECT $29,838

• SERGEANT BLUFF PUBLIC LIBRARY, RENOVATE FRONT OF BUILDING, CHAIRS, DOORS, CARPET $25,000

• FLUX DANCE COMPANY, OUTDOOR PERFORMING ARENA $20,000

EDUCATION: $201,815

• UNITYPOINT HEALTH, ST. LUKE’S, SIMULATION LAB AND EXPERIENCE CLASSROOM $100,000

• BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF SIOUXLAND, HVAC IMPROVEMENTS $65,000

• NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY, 4 SPOT VISION SCREENERS $24,315

• KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, EXERCISE EQUIPMENT $12,500