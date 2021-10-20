Home Sports JB's Sports Blog GPAC 2021-22 Womens Basketball Preseason Poll

GPAC 2021-22 Womens Basketball Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside University totaled 121 points in the preseason coaches’ poll and is picked to win the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Championship.  The Mustangs tallied 11 of the possible 12 first place votes while Concordia was picked second with 110 points and 1 first place vote.  Dordt was tabbed third with 90 points. Northwestern and Briar Cliff round out the top five respectively

Last year Morningside won the regular season and tournament titles in the GPAC.  The Mustangs along with Concordia advance to the NAIA Championship final site. Three teams from the GPAC were ranked in the final NAIA poll last season; Morningside at 7, Concordia at 17 and Northwestern receiving votes.

Points were awarded on an 11-1 basis and coaches’ could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2021-22 GPAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

 

Place    School                                                     Points        First Place Votes

1             MORNINGSIDE                                      121             11

2             CONCORDIA                                          110             1

3             DORDT                                                     90

4             NORTHWESTERN                                 87

5             BRIAR CLIFF                                          85

6             JAMESTOWN                                         72

7             DAKOTA WESLEYAN                           71

8             MIDLAND                                                50

9             HASTINGS                                              41

10t          COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY                23

10t          DOANE                                                    23

12          MOUNT MARTY                                      19

