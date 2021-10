FEENSTRA ANNOUNCES BID FOR 2ND TERM IN CONGRESS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS OFFICIALLY RUNNING FOR A 2ND TERM.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN WON HIS FIRST TERM IN 2020.

RANDY13 OC…AND OUR FAMILIES. :20

FEENSTRA SAYS HE WANTS TO CONTINUE TO DEFEND CONSERVATIVE VALUES AND PROTECT IOWA’S FARMERS AND AGRICULTURE INDUSTRIES:

RANDY14 OC……..GREAT JOB. :16

FEENSTRA SAYS HE ALSO WILL CONTINUE THE FIGHT TO PRESERVE THE U.S. CONSTITUTION FROM ATTACKS FROM THE LEFT:

RANDY15 OC…………..LAW OF THE LAND. :18

FEENSTRA RECENTLY ANNOUNCED RAISING MORE THAN $1 MILLION FOR HIS RE-ELECTION FROM MORE THAN 4,300 CONTRIBUTORS AND CURRENTLY HAS $630,000 CASH ON HAND.