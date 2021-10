DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY HOTEL CLOSED & BOARDED UP

A LONG TIME DOWNTOWN HOTEL AT 4TH AND JACKSON STREETS IS CLOSED AND ITS DOORS BOARDED UP.

THE SIOUX CITY HOTEL WAS CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH.

THE OWNER HAS PLACED WOODEN PANELS OVER THE ENTRYWAYS AND SOME OF THE WINDOWS.

THE HOTEL HAD BEEN USED IN THE PAST YEAR AS A TEMPORARY SHELTER FOR DISPLACED HOMELESS PEOPLE DURING THE PANDEMIC, AND WAS ALSO USED TO HOUSE IMMIGRANT WORKERS WHO RELOCATED TO SIOUX CITY TO WORK AT THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH PORK PLANT.

THE OWNER OF THE HOTEL CONFIRMED THAT NOBODY IS CURRENTLY STAYING IN THE FACILITY AND IT IS CLOSED.

A SEARCH FOR NEW INVESTORS IS UNDERWAY.