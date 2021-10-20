Home Sports JB's Sports Blog 2021-22 GPAC Mens Hoops Preseason Poll

2021-22 GPAC Mens Hoops Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship.  The Mustangs tallied six place votes. Jamestown, with 95 points and the five first place votes, is picked second.  Concordia was third in the balloting with 79 points. Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan round out the top five respectively.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC with a record of 21-6 overall and 16-5 in conference play. Northwestern claimed the tournament title.  Four teams in the GPAC finished ranked or receiving votes in last years NAIA rankings; Morningside at 12, Northwestern at 23, Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan receiving votes.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2021-22 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place    School                                       Points     First Place Votes

1             MORNINGSIDE                        96            6

2             JAMESTOWN                           95            5

3             CONCORDIA                            79

4             NORTHWESTERN                   74

5             DAKOTA WESLEYAN             66

6             BRIAR CLIFF                            54

7             DORDT                                      44

8             MIDLAND                                  33

9             DOANE                                      28

10          MOUNT MARTY                       23

11          HASTINGS                                13

