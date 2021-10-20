2021-22 GPAC Mens Hoops Preseason Poll

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Morningside totaled 96 points and is the preseason coaches’ selection to win the 2021-22 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Championship. The Mustangs tallied six place votes. Jamestown, with 95 points and the five first place votes, is picked second. Concordia was third in the balloting with 79 points. Northwestern and Dakota Wesleyan round out the top five respectively.

Morningside won the regular season championship last year in the GPAC with a record of 21-6 overall and 16-5 in conference play. Northwestern claimed the tournament title. Four teams in the GPAC finished ranked or receiving votes in last years NAIA rankings; Morningside at 12, Northwestern at 23, Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan receiving votes.

Points were awarded on a 10-1 basis and coaches could not vote for their own team.

Here is the complete 2021-22 GPAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll:

Place School Points First Place Votes

1 MORNINGSIDE 96 6

2 JAMESTOWN 95 5

3 CONCORDIA 79

4 NORTHWESTERN 74

5 DAKOTA WESLEYAN 66

6 BRIAR CLIFF 54

7 DORDT 44

8 MIDLAND 33

9 DOANE 28

10 MOUNT MARTY 23

11 HASTINGS 13